Primetime Ratings: 'Voice' Dips Slightly; 'Revolution' Hits Low

In its second week back, NBC's The Voice dipped 4% to

a 4.6 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Rookie

drama Revolution declined 12% to a 2.3 at 10 p.m., its lowest rating so

far. NBC still easily took the Monday victory with an overall 3.9 rating/11

share.

ABC was in second with a 2.2/6. Dancing With the Stars

fell 13% from last week to a 2.1, a series low for a performance episode. Castle, airing its 100th episode,

rose 5% to a 2.2.

Fox was right behind in third with a 2.1/6. The Following

was down a tenth to a 2.2 while Bones improved 5% to a 2.0.

The CW finished with a 0.3/1. The Carrie Diaries was

even in both the net's targeted 18-34 demo and 18-49s with a 0.4 rating in

each.

CBS aired all repeats.