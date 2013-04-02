Primetime Ratings: 'Voice' Dips Slightly; 'Revolution' Hits Low
In its second week back, NBC's The Voice dipped 4% to
a 4.6 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Rookie
drama Revolution declined 12% to a 2.3 at 10 p.m., its lowest rating so
far. NBC still easily took the Monday victory with an overall 3.9 rating/11
share.
ABC was in second with a 2.2/6. Dancing With the Stars
fell 13% from last week to a 2.1, a series low for a performance episode. Castle, airing its 100th episode,
rose 5% to a 2.2.
Fox was right behind in third with a 2.1/6. The Following
was down a tenth to a 2.2 while Bones improved 5% to a 2.0.
The CW finished with a 0.3/1. The Carrie Diaries was
even in both the net's targeted 18-34 demo and 18-49s with a 0.4 rating in
each.
CBS aired all repeats.
