Primetime Ratings: 'Voice' Dips Slightly in Night Two; 'Go On' Holds Up Well

The second night of The Voice's third season drew a 3.9 rating in the adults 18-49 demo from 8-9 p.m., according to Nielsen overnight numbers, down just 7% from Monday's two-hour premiere. Matthew Perry's comedy Go On drew a 3.4 in its time period premiere, which was 42% higher than what the timeslot averaged last season. The New Normal registered the same 2.5 rating as Monday in its timeslot debut. The fourth-season premiere of Parenthood posted the same 1.9 as last season's finale, thought it was the show's lowest-rated premiere.

NBC won the night overall with a 2.9 rating/8 share.

Fox came in second with a 1.5/4, airing a special So You Think You Can Dance for a 1.5, same its last airing.

For The CW, The Next turned in a 0.2, down a tenth from its last airing, giving the network an overall 0.3/1.

CBS (1.2/3) and ABC (0.7/2) aired repeats.