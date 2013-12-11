Primetime Ratings: 'Victoria's Secret Fashion Show' Tops Tuesday

CBS' Victoria's Secret Fashion Show led Tuesday night with a 3.4 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The annual fashion show was down two tenths from last year but rose 2% to 9.7 million total viewers.

Returning from a few weeks off, NCIS dipped 7% to a 2.8, while NCIS: Los Angeles was even with its last episode with a 2.4. CBS won the night with an overall 2.8 rating/8 share.

NBC was in second with a 2.4/7. Chicago Fire fell a tenth to a 2.2, but rose 13% to a series-best 9.3 million total viewers. Earlier, Biggest Loser fell 10% to a 1.9 and The Voice declined 9% to a 3.1.

ABC's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. returned from a week off down 23% to a 2.0, its lowest rating so far. Goldbergs rose 21% to a 1.7 and Trophy Wife improved 9% to a 1.2.What Would You Do? was down a tenth to a 0.9. ABC and Fox tied for third with a 1.4/4.

On Fox, The American Country Awards matched last year’s 1.4 rating.

The CW aired repeats.