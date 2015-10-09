Primetime Ratings: ‘Vampire Diaries’ Opens Down on CW

The Vampire Diaries entered the new season with a 0.6 rating on The CW in viewers 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnight numbers, down from the 0.7 it signed off to last spring. Season three of The Originals also debuted on CW, posting a 0.4, down from the 0.5 its season finale rated in mid-May.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Jane the Virgin debut on The CW on Oct. 12.

Vampire Diaries, The Originals and other shows were up against Thursday Night Football, which won the night for CBS. CBS had a 3.2 rating in 18-49, per Nielsen overnights, and an 11 share. That was down considerably from the 4.7 it scored the previous week, perhaps owing to the relatively pedestrian matchup of the Indianapolis Colts versus Houston Texans.

ABC had a 2.3/8 for the night, NBC a 1.2/4, Fox a 1.1/4 and CW a 0.5/2.

ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy rated a 2.1, down 9% from last week. Scandal scored a 2.6, off 7% from the previous week, while How to Get Away With Murder rated a 2.1, off 9% from last week’s figure.

On NBC, Heroes Reborn had a 1.2 rating, down an unseemly 25% from last week’s airing, while Blacklist weighed in at 1.5, off 17% from last Thursday. The Player’s 0.9 was flat with its previous airing.

Fox featured Bones with a 1.3 and Sleepy Hollow at a 1.0, both flat with the previous week.