Primetime Ratings: ‘Utopia’ Plummets in Time Slot Debut

The second night of Fox’s three-night premiere for reality series Utopia struggled on Tuesday, falling from its Sunday debut to a 0.9 rating with adults 18-49 and 2.5 million total viewers, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The Tuesday airing, which will be the show’s regular time slot going forward, represented drops of 55% in the demo and 45% among total viewers. Following Utopia, Hotel Hell ended its season with a 0.9, down four tenths from its last airing. Fox ended up in fourth overall with a 0.9 rating/3 share.

NBC led the night with a 1.6/5. America’s Got Talent rose a tenth from last week’s series low to a 1.9, while Food Fighters dipped a tenth to a 1.0.

On CBS, Big Brother earned a 2.3 rating in its new 8 p.m. time slot, while the two-hour Fashion Rocks special earned a 0.6 rating. CBS finished in second overall with a 1.2/4.

ABC was in third with a 1.0/3. The two-hour season finale of Extreme Weight Loss rose 11% from last week to a 1.0.

The CW aired repeats.