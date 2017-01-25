Primetime Ratings: ‘This Is Us’ Powers NBC

With a strong performance by rookie hit This Is Us, NBC averaged a 2.0 in adults 18-49 during Tuesday’s primetime, with a 7 share. The Wall lost 6% for a 1.6, before This Is Us grew 8% to a 2.8 and Chicago Fire increased 6% to a 1.7.

CBS was next at 1.4/5. NCIS did a flat 1.9 and Bull lost 13% to 1.3, before NCIS: New Orleans fell 8% to 1.1.

Fox averaged a 0.9/3 as New Girl scored a 0.9 and The Mick a 1.0, both down a tenth of a point, before Bones did a 0.9, up 13%.

ABC and The CW both did a 0.8/3. ABC had repeats before Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. at 0.7, up a tenth.

CW’s Flash fell 25% to 0.9, while DC’s Legends of Tomorrow slid 13% to 0.6.

Among Spanish-language networks, Univision did a 0.7/2, while Telemundo scored a 0.6/2.