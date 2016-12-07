Primetime Ratings: ‘This Is Us’ Is Up on NBC

With a strong performance from This Is Us, NBC scored a 2.1 in adults 18-49, reports Nielsen’s overnights, and a 7 share. CBS was runner-up at 1.5/5, then ABC at 1.0/4, The CW at 0.7/3 and Fox at 0.7/2.

The Voice scored a flat 1.9, then This Is Us ticked up 4% to 2.8 (it was up last week as well) and left viewers with a Christmas Eve cliffhanger. Chicago Fire did a flat 1.7.

On CBS, NCIS rated a 1.7, down 11% from its last airing, before Bull posted a flat 1.5 and NCIS: New Orleans a flat 1.2.

ABC’s The Middle rated a 1.4, down 13%, and American Housewife did a level 1.4. Fresh Off the Boat fell 8% to 1.1 and The Real O’Neals posteda flat 0.8. Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. wrapped up prime at 0.8, same as last week.

The CW’s The Flash rated a 1.2, down 20% from last week’s crossover, and No Tomorrow a 0.3, down a tenth of a point.

Fox’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine rateda 1.0 and New Girl a 0.8, before Scream Queens weighed in at 0.5. All three were flat with last week.