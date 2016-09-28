Primetime Ratings: ‘This Is Us’ Holds Up in Week Two

NBC’s rookie drama This Is Us held steady in week two, posting a 2.6 rating in 18-49, down 7% from its hefty premiere. It led out of The Voice, which was down 6% at 3.2.

NBC drew a 3.0 rating on the night in 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnight ratings, and an 11 share. CBS was runner-up at 1.8/6, then ABC at 1.2/4, Fox at 0.9/3 and The CW at 0.2/1.

Most shows on the night slipped from their premiere ratings a week before. CBS had NCIS at a flat 2.1, then Bull dropped 14% from premiere at 1.9, while NCIS: New Orleans was off 7% at 1.5.

On ABC, Dancing With the Stars scored a 1.3, down 13%, and Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. a 0.9, down 18%.

Fox’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine did a flat 1.0 and New Girl a 1.0, down 17%. Scream Queens was off 20% from its premiere at 0.8.

On The CW, a Flash repeat led into MADtv at a flat 0.2.