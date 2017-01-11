Primetime Ratings: ‘This Is Us’ Hits Series Record

On a night interrupted by President Obama’s final address from the White House, NBC won the ratings race with a 2.3 rating in 18-49 and an 8 share. NBC aired The Wall at a flat 1.7, then the return of This Is Us, at 10, scoring a 3.0. This Is Us scored a 2.8 in its last airing in early December.

ABC did a 1.2/4, CBS and Fox a 1.0/3 and The CW a 0.3/1.

The presidential address, aired by ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC, ran from 9 to 10, with NBC winning that time slot easily.

ABC’s The Middle was a flat 1.7 and American Housewife was down a tenth of a point at 1.5, before Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. grew 14% from its last airing to 0.8.

CBS had repeats before and after President Obama.

On Fox, New Girl did a flat 1.1, while The Mick’s 1.1 was down 15%.

CW ran original programming at 9, with No Tomorrow doing a flat 0.2.