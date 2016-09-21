Primetime Ratings: ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Bull’ Solid in Debuts

NBC led all broadcasters Tuesday night with a 3.2 rating/11 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The return of The Voice scored a 3.4, up 55% against its May finale. The debut of This Is Us followed with a substantial 2.8.

CBS came in second with a 1.9/7. NCIS earned a 2.1, the premiere of Bull a 2.2, and NCIS: New Orleans a 1.4.

ABC finished in third with a 1.4/5. Dancing With the Stars slipped two tenths from Monday to a 1.5, while Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. rose 10% from its finale to a 1.1.

Fox placed in fourth with a 1.1/4. The return of Brooklyn Nine-Nine scored a 1.0, while New Girl and Scream Queens earned a 1.2 and 1.0, respectively.

The CW earned a 0.3/1, with MADtv even at 0.2.