Primetime Ratings: Upticking Fox, Steady NBC Split Win

Fox and NBC were the top ratings grabbers during Wednesday primetime, both with a 1.2 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share.



Two episodes of Fox’s MasterChef did a 1.1 and a 1.3, up over last week’s 1.0 and 1.1.



On NBC, the America’s Got Talent results show did a flat 2.0, with 11.1 million total viewers, before a double run of Marlon posted a 1.2 and a 1.0, also level with last Wednesday’s performance. A Law & Order: SVU repeat closed out prime.



CBS weighed in at 0.9/4. Big Brother ticked up 6% to a 1.8 and Salvation was up 25% to 0.5, before a repeat of Criminal Minds.



ABC was at 0.7/3, with repeated comedies and then 20/20 at 0.7.



Telemundo scored a 0.6/3 and Univision a 0.5/2.



The CW was at 0.2/1 with two hours of Vixen.