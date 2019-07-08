Primetime Ratings: Univision Wins With Gold Cup Soccer

Univision was the big winner in Sunday prime ratings, soccer leading to a 1.4 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. That doubled the 0.7/4 that ABC posted.

Univision had Aqui y Ahora and Futbol Central at 1.3, and then Concacaf Copa Ora soccer at 1.4, as Mexico played the U.S. in the Gold Cup final.

ABC had an America’s Funniest Home Videos repeat, then Celebrity Family Feud up 13% at 0.9, $100,000 Pyramid up 14% at 0.8 and To Tell the Truth at a level 0.7.

NBC got a 0.6/3 and CBS a 0.5/3. NBC had America’s Got Talent repeats across prime.

CBS had 60 Minutes north 20% at 0.6 and Big Brother at a flat 1.0, then Instinct at 0.3 and The Good Fight at 0.2, those two flat as well.

Fox got a 0.3/1. Repeats of MasterChef, Spin the Wheel and Family Guy led into What Just Happened?!? With Fred Savage at a flat 0.2.

Telemundo scored a 0.2/1.

The CW got a 0.1/1 with Burden of Truth at a level 0.1 and a Whose Line Is It Anyway? repeat.