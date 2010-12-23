Primetime Ratings: Univision Tops Repeat-Filled Wednesday
With most of the schedule in repeats Wednesday night, Univision beat all the English-language broadcast networks in the adults 18-49
demo with a 1.6 rating/5 share.
Fox was second in the key demo with a 1.5/5. Human Target was down 13% to a 1.4 and Million Dollar Money Drop fell 20% from
the previous night to a 1.6.
ABC, in repeats, and NBC tied for third place with a 1.3/4.
NBC's cancelled Undercovers hit a
series-low 1.1, slipping 15% from its last original.
CBS found itself in a rare fourth-place finish with a 1.1/3.
The special A Home for the Holidays at
8 p.m. registered only a 0.7 in the 18-49 demo, though the net had the most
total viewers for the night with 5.5 million.
The CW scored a 0.6/2 for repeats.
