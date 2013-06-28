Primetime Ratings: Univision Ties With Fox for Thursday Win

On a night where most nets aired repeats, Spanish-language broadcaster Univision was able to tie Fox for the Thursday win among adults 18-49 with an overall 1.4 rating/5 share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

For Fox, Hell's Kitchen was even with last week's 2.0 while the finale of Does Someone Have to Go was steady as well with a 0.9.

ABC was the only other net to air new programming, finishing in a third place 1.0/3. Wipeout and Motive both returned from four weeks off down 25% to a 0.9, the lowest rating for each. Rookie Blue fell 9% to a season-low 1.1.

NBC, CBS and The CW aired repeats.