Primetime Ratings: Univision Claims Tuesday Title With Futbol Central

Univision claimed Tuesday's title during primetime, according to Nielsen's overnight ratings in adults 18-49. The network rated a 1.0 and a 5 share on the night. From eight to nine p.m. was La Reina Soy Yo which went up from last week to a 1.5. The Futbol Central/CONCACAF COPA ORO 2019 Semifinal game did a 1.1 from 9 to 11 p.m.

NBC only came in second with a 0.9/5. America's Got Talent dropped 31% to a 1.1. Songland followed from 10 to 11 p.m. with a 22% gain to a 1.1.

Telemundo came in third with a 0.7/4 on the night. The network also showed the COPA America Semifinal game between Brazil and Haiti.

CBS rated a 0.6 and a 3 share. Big Brother rose 33% from last week to a 1.6, followed by repeats of NCIS and Blood and Treasure which rated a 0.6, up from last week.

Fox rated a 0.4/2 on the night with repeats in its primetime. ABC followed with a 0.3/2 also having repeats in its primetime.

The CW rated a 0.2/1 with the Yankees/Mets game from 8 to 10 p.m.