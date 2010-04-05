Primetime Ratings: 'Undercover Boss' Down But Still in Charge

CBS won a slow Easter Sunday night where Fox was entirely in repeats

other than Sons of Tucson and ABC didn't air Desperate Housewives (it

added an extra hour of Extreme Makeover) and a repeat of Brothers &

Sisters.

Amazing Race and Undercover Boss

both took big drops versus last week when they had a big NCAA

basketball lead-in. "Race" was down a whopping 33 percent from last

week's preliminary numbers with adults 18-49 to a 2.7 rating and Undercover Boss was down 21% to a 3.9 rating. Cold Case was down too, but only around 10% to a 2.3 rating with adults 18-49.

