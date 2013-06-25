Primetime Ratings: 'Under the Dome' Off to Strong Start

UPDATED: 5:15 p.m. ET

CBS' adaptation of Stephen King's Under the Dome got off to strong start on Monday, premiering to a

3.3 rating with adults 18-49 and 13.5 million total viewers at 10 p.m., according to Nielsen.

That

was a tenth higher than the debut of Fox's The Following,

which aired during the 2012-13 season. Only NBC's Revolution had a larger premiere of any drama during the past

season. The 13.5 million total viewers was also the biggest audience of any

drama launch over the last year and the most for a summer premiere since 2007's The Singing Bee.

Airing repeats from 8-10 p.m., CBS finished in second with

an overall 2.2 rating/6 share.

NBC won the night airing Game 6 of the 2013 Stanley Cup

Finals, which saw the Chicago Blackhawks win the title with two goals in the

last minute of play, with an overall 3.1/9. The game, which ran from 8:30-11 p.m., drew a 3.3 rating up 38% from last Wednesday (the last game to air on a weeknight) and 8.16 million viewers, up 34%; both marks were the highest of the series.

Overall, the six games of the Stanley Cup Finals averaged 5.76 million total viewers across NBC and NBCSN, up 91% over last year and was the most-watched on record (data available since 1994).

ABC's The Bachelorette rose 18% from last week

to a 2.0, while Mistresses fell a tenth to a 1.1 to place ABC in third

with a 1.7/5.

Fox's (0.6/2) The Goodwin Games rose a tenth to a

0.6. The CW's (0.2/1) Oh Sit! ended its second season with a 0.3, even

with last week.