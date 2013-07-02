Primetime Ratings: 'Under the Dome' Sheds 15% in Week Two
CBS' Under the Dome drew a 2.8 and 11.5 million total
viewers in its second week on Monday, losing 15% from each measure from last
week's premiere, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Along with repeats
from 8-10 p.m., CBS won the night with an overall 1.8 rating/5 share.
ABC came in second with a 1.6/5. The Bachelorette
declined 10% to a 1.8 while Mistresses rebounded 9% to a 1.2.
NBC's night of premieres put the network in third with a
1.5/5. American Ninja Warrior was down 29% from last year's May debut to a
1.7, while reality drama Siberia bowed to a 1.1 at 10 p.m.
Fox's (0.6/2) The Goodwin Games ended its brief run
with a 0.6, even with last week.
The
CW aired all repeats.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.