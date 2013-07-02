Primetime Ratings: 'Under the Dome' Sheds 15% in Week Two

CBS' Under the Dome drew a 2.8 and 11.5 million total

viewers in its second week on Monday, losing 15% from each measure from last

week's premiere, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Along with repeats

from 8-10 p.m., CBS won the night with an overall 1.8 rating/5 share.

ABC came in second with a 1.6/5. The Bachelorette

declined 10% to a 1.8 while Mistresses rebounded 9% to a 1.2.

NBC's night of premieres put the network in third with a

1.5/5. American Ninja Warrior was down 29% from last year's May debut to a

1.7, while reality drama Siberia bowed to a 1.1 at 10 p.m.

Fox's (0.6/2) The Goodwin Games ended its brief run

with a 0.6, even with last week.

The

CW aired all repeats.