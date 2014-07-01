Primetime Ratings: ‘Under the Dome’ Returns Down, Still Tops Monday

The return of CBS’ Under the Dome did not come close to matching last year’s premiere but was still the top show on broadcast Monday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The Stephen King-inspired series drew a 2.2 rating with adults 18-49 at 10 p.m., down 33% from last year’s debut and also down 21% from where it left off in September. Dome also drew 9.4 million total viewers on Monday.

CBS finished second in the demo with 1.6 rating/5 share, but came out first among total viewers with 6.88 million.

Fox won the demo with a 1.7/5. MasterChef rose 12% to a season-high 1.9 rating and 24: Live Another Day improved 7% to a 1.5.

ABC finished in third place with a 1.4/4. The Bachelorette was even with last week’s 1.5, while Mistresses rose a tenth to a 1.1.

NBC came in fourth with a 1.2/4. American Ninja Warrior fell three tenths to a 1.4. At 8 p.m., the special Harry Potter: The Making of Diagon Alley drew a 0.8 rating.

On The CW, Beauty And The Beast matched last week's 0.3 rating, as the network finished with a 0.4/1.