Primetime Ratings: 'Under the Dome' Remains Steady

CBS' Under the Dome remained steady on Monday night

with a 2.7 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

CBS nipped ABC for first overall with a 1.7 rating/5 share.

ABC's (1.6/5) The Bachelorette was even with last

week at 1.9, while Mistresses fell 8% to tie its lowest rating so far of

1.1.

NBC's Get Out Alive With Bear Grylls dipped a tenth

in its second week to a 1.4. Siberia also fell 11% to a 0.8 and earlier,

AmericanNinja Warrior declined 6% to a 1.5. The network finished

in third with a 1.2/4.

The CW's two-hour iHeartRadio Ultimate Pool Party

drew a 0.2 rating.

Fox aired repeats.