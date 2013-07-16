Primetime Ratings: 'Under the Dome' Remains Steady
CBS' Under the Dome remained steady on Monday night
with a 2.7 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.
CBS nipped ABC for first overall with a 1.7 rating/5 share.
ABC's (1.6/5) The Bachelorette was even with last
week at 1.9, while Mistresses fell 8% to tie its lowest rating so far of
1.1.
NBC's Get Out Alive With Bear Grylls dipped a tenth
in its second week to a 1.4. Siberia also fell 11% to a 0.8 and earlier,
AmericanNinja Warrior declined 6% to a 1.5. The network finished
in third with a 1.2/4.
The CW's two-hour iHeartRadio Ultimate Pool Party
drew a 0.2 rating.
Fox aired repeats.
