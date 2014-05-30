Primetime Ratings: ‘Undateable’ Premiere Solid for NBC

NBC premiered new comedy Undateable Thursday night, drawing a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 for each of two half-hour episodes, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The premiere was the best for a Big Four summer comedy since ABC’s The Goode Family (1.6) in 2009. Hollywood Game Night led off the evening for NBC with a 1.2, up one tenth from last week. Last Comic Standing was down one tenth from last week at 1.6.

NBC, CBS and Fox tied for the night’s top spot, each averaging a 1.3 rating and 4 share. CBS aired a lineup of reruns—including The Big Bang Theory, whose rerun outperformed all original broadcast programming with a 2.0.

Fox’s Hell’s Kitchen was up one tenth from last week at 1.6. Gang Related was even with last week’s premiere at 0.9.

ABC finished fourth with a 0.6/2. Black Box shed one tenth from last week to 0.7.

The CW averaged a 0.3/1 with reruns.