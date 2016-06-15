Primetime Ratings: ‘Uncle Buck’ Opens Strong on ABC

NBC took the Tuesday ratings title among broadcasters, scoring a 2.1 in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights, along with an 8 share. ABC was next at 1.3/5, then CBS at 0.8/3, Fox at 0.7/3 and CW at 0.3/1.

On NBC, America’s Got Talent was up 9% at 2.5, followed by Maya & Marty, which ticked up 17% to 1.4.

On ABC, To Tell the Truth did a 1.0, then the premiere of Uncle Buck a 1.5, and a second To Tell the Truth at 1.2.

CBS was in repeats before a new Person of Interest at a flat 1.0.

Fox’s Hotel Hell rated a 0.9, up from 0.7, and Coupled was a flat 0.5.

On The CW, a repeat of The Flash led into Containment at 0.3.