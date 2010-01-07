Primetime Ratings: 'Ugly Betty' Struggles in Wednesday Debut

Ugly Betty's move to Wednesday night produced just a 1.6 adults 18-49 rating (compared to its Friday average of 1.23). That's less than what Eastwick (1.7 rating) averaged in the timeslot.

CBS' reality special I Get That A Lot scored a 2.9 adults 18-49 rating. Nice for a reality special, but down 15% from its first airing on 4/1/09. The People Choice Awards were chosen by more adults 18-49 this year, and the most since 2006, rising 13% to a 3.4 rating from last season's 3.0 rating.

