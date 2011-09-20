Primetime Ratings: 'Two and a Half Men' Doubles Year-Ago Ratings

The return of Two and a Half Men with Ashton Kutcher more than doubled its demo ratings from a year ago, scoring a 10.3 rating with adults 18-49. The strong showing by the sitcom helped CBS to a win for the night, earning a 5.7 rating/14 share.

The huge Men draw helped the debut of 2 Broke Girls to a 7.0 demo rating, the second-highest rated show of the night. Two episodes of How I Met Your Mother opened the night at a 4.7 and 5.1 , respectively while Hawaii Five-0 returned to a 3.4, down from last season's debut of a 3.9.

ABC was second with a 3.7/9 with the return of Dancing With the Stars. The 13th season premiere of the reality competition series scored a 3.9 rating in the demo, down from last year's 5.1. Castle returned to a 3.3, up fro last year's 2.7.

Fox ranked third with a 2.5/7 for the season finale of Hell's Kitchen.

NBC finished in fourth place with a 1.8/4 for the night. The Sing-Off delivered a 1.9 rating in its first fall episode, while the premiere of The Playboy Club drew a 1.6

The CW finished fifth with a 0.4/1 for repeats of last week's premieres.