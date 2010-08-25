Primetime Ratings: Tuesday's 'Talent' Wins Night for NBC

NBC won Tuesday night thanks to the start of the America's Got Talent's semi-finals.

Got Talent led the evening with 10.8 million viewers and a 3.1 rating with adults 18-49, up 7% from last week. Minute to Win It continued its climb with a 1.8 rating in the key adults demo and 6.1 million viewers.

ABC ranked second, though its reality block was down compared to last week. Wipeout, up against a new Minute to Win It, won the 8 p.m. hour, despite falling 13% to a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49 and 7.9 million viewers. Shaq Vs. fell 11% to a 1.7 in the same demo and 3.9 million viewers.

Fox came in third with back-to-back repeats of Glee. CBS and The CW, which also aired repeats, came in fourth and fifth, respectively.