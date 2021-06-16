Primetime Ratings Tuesday: NBC Wins With ‘AGT’ in Odd Slot

NBC won the Tuesday ratings battle, thanks to America’s Got Talent in a different slot. NBC posted a 0.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. In second was Fox at 0.4/3.

NBC had two hours of Olympic trials at 0.5, then America’s Got Talent in the 10 p.m. slot, also at 0.5. AGT got a 0.9 the week before in its usual 8-10 p.m. slot.

Fox had Lego Masters, hosted by Will Arnett, down 20% to 0.4. Mental Samurai did a flat 0.3.

Univision scored a 0.3/3 and Telemundo a 0.3/2. Univision had Disenando Tu Amor and Si Nos Dejan at 0.4s. La Hija Del Embajador got a 0.3. All three stayed level.

Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos and La Suerte De Loli at flat 0.3s. Cafe Con Aroma De Mujer lost 33% for a 0.2.

CBS also weighed in at 0.3/2 with drama reruns.

ABC scored a 0.2/2 with reruns.

The CW got a 0.2/1. The Flash and Superman & Lois both did a 0.2, level with last week.