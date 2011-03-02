Primetime Ratings: Tuesday 'Idol' Gives Fox Win; ABC's '20/20' Sheen Special Hits Two-Year High

Behind a special 90-minute edition of American Idol, Fox won Tuesday in the 18-49 demo, averaging a 6.5 rating/18 share for the night. Idol put up a 7.5 during the 8-9:30 p.m. slot, which helped boost Raising Hope by 36% to a series-high 3.4.

ABC's highly-anticipated (though overly-scooped) 20/20 Special: Charlie Sheen netted a 3.2 rating and 9.3 million viewers, the best ABC newsmagazine telecast in two years -- since Feb. 13, 2009. The network, which put up a fourth-place 2.1/6 overall, saw it's regular Tuesday shows decrease. No Ordinary Family fell two tenths to another series-low 1.2, while V fell one tenth to a 1.8.

CBS came in second with a 3.1/9 overall in the demo. The Good Wife improved by 16% to a 2.2, and while second in the demo, was first in overall viewers for the 10 p.m. slot. NCIS fell 14% to a 3.8 and NCIS: Los Angeles dropped 18% to a 3.2.

NBC put up an overall 2.3/6. The Biggest Loser: Couples was down two tenths to a 2.5 for the 8-10 p.m. slot, while Parenthood fell 14% to a 1.8.

The CW garnered a 0.7/2 for the night. One Tree Hill decreased 11% to 0.8 adults 18-49 rating and Hellcats remained even with last week at 0.6.