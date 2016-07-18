Primetime Ratings: Trump, Pence Don’t Bump ’60 Minutes’

A double bill of Donald Trump and Mike Pence did not elevate 60 Minutes ratings, the CBS newsmag staple doing a 0.8 in adults 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights. That rating was flat with the previous Sunday’s. 60 Minutes led into Big Brother at 1.8, up 6%, as CBS scored a 0.8 rating and 3 share for the night.

Presumptive Republican Presidential nominee Trump and his running mate, Indiana governor Pence, sat with 60 Minutes correspondent Lesley Stahl at Trump’s New York apartment. The two politicians star in the Republican National Convention in Cleveland this week.

ABC won the night at 1.2/5, ahead of NBC’s 0.7/3 and Fox’s 0.5/2.

After a repeat of Celebrity Family Feud, ABC aired a new episode at a flat 1.5, then $100,000 Pyramid at 1.4, down a tenth, and Match Game at a flat 1.2.

NBC and Fox were in repeats.