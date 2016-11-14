Primetime Ratings: Trump Lifts CBS’ Sunday

NBC was the big broadcast winner Sunday, with a 6.0 rating in adults 18-49 and a 17 share, according to Nielsen’s overnights. Sunday Night Football, featuring the New England Patriots against the Seattle Seahawks in a rematch of the 2015 Super Bowl, scored a 6.6. That led out of a 3.8 pre-game. Last week’s game drew a 5.2, with the pre-game at 3.7.

Fox did a 3.8/11, CBS a 1.7/5 and ABC a 0.8/2.

Fox’s prime also benefited from football. Its OT show did a 7.3, then The Simpsons a 3.1, way up from the previous week’s 1.4. Son of Zorn grew 78% to 1.6, while Family Guy climbed 33% to 1.2. The Last Man on Earth did a 1.1, up 22%.

CBS’ 60 Minutes, featuring a sit-down with President-elect Donald Trump and his clan, averaged a 3.2; that was 52% better than last week. NCIS: Los Angeles grew 36% to a 1.9, while Madam Secretary climbed 10% to a 1.1. Elementary grew 17% for a 0.7.

On ABC, America’s Funniest Home Videos slid 20% to 0.8. Once Upon a Time slipped 19% to 0.9, while Secrets & Lies and Quantico both increased 17% to 0.7.