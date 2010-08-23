Primetime Ratings: Touchdown for NBC with ‘Sunday Night Football'

Brett Favre's return to the NFL helped NBC to a win Sunday night, with the preseason game between the Minnesota Vikings and the San Francisco 49ers posting a 3.0 preliminary rating with adults 18-49, according to fast affiliate ratings. That matched the best overnight rating in seven years for an NFL preseason week two game on any network, according to metered-market ratings.

CBS' Big Brother 12 was up 8% over last week to a 2.6 rating, while ABC's The Gates was flat at a 0.9.

Overall, CBS and Fox tied for second place with a 1.7 rating in the key demo, ABC was fourth with a 1.3, and The CW trailed with a 0.3.