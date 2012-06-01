Primetime Ratings: 'Touch' Has Weak Finale as CBS Repeats Win Thursday

The two-hour first season finale of Fox's Touch earned just a 1.3 rating/5 share

in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. That is down 24%

from its last new episode on May 17. Fox ended in third place.

ABC, in second with an overall 1.5/5, was the only other

network to air a full night of original programming. Duets, in its second episode, was down a tenth to a 1.6. Rookie Blue was steady from its premiere

last week at a 1.4.

The CW premiered new ballet reality show Breaking Pointe to a 0.3, followed by an

encore episode of The Catalina, to

give the network an overall 0.3/1.

CBS' repeats put the network in first with an overall 1.6/5,

with a repeat of The Big Bang Theory at

a 8 p.m. rating far above any new programming with a 2.3. NBC, also in repeats,

trailed with a 1.2/4.