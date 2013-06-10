Primetime Ratings: Tonys Rise Against NBA Finals

CBS' broadcast of the 67th Annual Tony Awards on

Sunday drew a 1.2 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight

numbers. The three-hour kudosfest was up 20% from last year's show, despite facing

much tougher competition from the NBA Finals. CBS finished in second overall

with a 1.2 rating/4 share.





ABC easily won the night with a 3.9/12. Game 2 of the 2013

NBA Finals was down slightly from Thursday's Game 1 with a 10.2 overnight

household rating from 8-10:30 p.m. The Miami Heat's win over the San Antonio

Spurs also drew a preliminary 4.9 rating in the demo and 12.5 million total

viewers (postgame coverage aired from 10:30-11 p.m. for a 2.8). Earlier, both Jimmy

Kimmel Live: Game Night and Kia NBA Countdown drew a 1.9.





More accurate numbers will be available when National

numbers are released.





NBC and Fox aired repeats.