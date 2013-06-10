Primetime Ratings: Tonys Rise Against NBA Finals
CBS' broadcast of the 67th Annual Tony Awards on
Sunday drew a 1.2 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight
numbers. The three-hour kudosfest was up 20% from last year's show, despite facing
much tougher competition from the NBA Finals. CBS finished in second overall
with a 1.2 rating/4 share.
ABC easily won the night with a 3.9/12. Game 2 of the 2013
NBA Finals was down slightly from Thursday's Game 1 with a 10.2 overnight
household rating from 8-10:30 p.m. The Miami Heat's win over the San Antonio
Spurs also drew a preliminary 4.9 rating in the demo and 12.5 million total
viewers (postgame coverage aired from 10:30-11 p.m. for a 2.8). Earlier, both Jimmy
Kimmel Live: Game Night and Kia NBA Countdown drew a 1.9.
More accurate numbers will be available when National
numbers are released.
NBC and Fox aired repeats.
