PrimetimeRatings: Tony Awards Down Slightly From Last Year

CBS'

broadcast of the 66th Annual Tony Awards drew a 1.0 rating in the 18-49 demo,

according to Nielsen overnight numbers, a drop of two tenths from last year,

despite facing weaker-than-normal competition (last year's awards went up

against the clinching game of the NBA Finals). For the night, CBS finished in

fourth place with an overall 1.0/3.

ABC won the night

with an overall 1.4/4. Secret Millionaire and Extreme Makeover:

Weight Loss Edition were both even 1.5 each in their second episodes.

NBC finished with

a third-place 1.3/4. Dateline was up two tenths from last week for a 1.2.

Fox aired repeats for an overall 1.2/4.