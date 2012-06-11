PrimetimeRatings: Tony Awards Down Slightly From Last Year
CBS'
broadcast of the 66th Annual Tony Awards drew a 1.0 rating in the 18-49 demo,
according to Nielsen overnight numbers, a drop of two tenths from last year,
despite facing weaker-than-normal competition (last year's awards went up
against the clinching game of the NBA Finals). For the night, CBS finished in
fourth place with an overall 1.0/3.
ABC won the night
with an overall 1.4/4. Secret Millionaire and Extreme Makeover:
Weight Loss Edition were both even 1.5 each in their second episodes.
NBC finished with
a third-place 1.3/4. Dateline was up two tenths from last week for a 1.2.
Fox aired repeats for an overall 1.2/4.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.