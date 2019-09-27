Primetime Ratings: Thursday Night Football Touches Down For Fox

Fox scored big with Thursday Night Football during the primetime ratings race, scoring a 3.9 and an 18 share, according to Nielsen overnight ratings for adults 18-49. Current Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles took on the Green Bay Packers and came out on top. In second was ABC, scoring a 1.0/5.

ABC started off its primetime with the season premiere of Grey's Anatomy which did a 1.5 and a 7 share. The season dropped 16% from it's season premiere last fall. A Million Little Things did a 1.1/5 which stayed the same as last season's premiere. How To Get Away With Murder season starter did a 0.6, 25% drop from last season.

CBS ranked third with a 0.8/4. The network had the season three premiere of Young Sheldon which did a 1.0, a 41% drop from last season. The Unicorn did a 0.8/4. The season premiere of Mom scored a 0.8, 38% drop from last season. Mom got renewed for two more seasons earlier this year. Carol's Second Act starring Patricia Heaton scored a 0.7 and a 3 share on its premiere. Evil scored a 0.7.

NBC ranked fourth with a 0.6/3. Superstore did a 0.8, staying the same as last season followed by the premiere of Perfect Harmony starring Pitch Perfect's Anna Camp. The series did a 0.5. The Good Place rated a 0.7, down a tenth from last season. Sunnyside season premiere rated a 0.4. Law and Order: SVU rated a 0.7, 22% drop from last season.

Univision scored a 0.5/2 followed by Telemundo ranking a 0.3/2.

The CW had a 0.1 on the night. The Outpost finale rated a 0.1.