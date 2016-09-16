Primetime Ratings: ‘Thursday Night Football’ Rules on CBS

CBS won big with Thursday Night Football, the franchise’s season opener helping the network to a 3.6 rating in adults 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, and a 13 share. The competition mostly tossed up reruns against football.

CBS’ pre-game show rated a 2.4 and the game itself, with the New York Jets upending upstate rivals the Buffalo Bills, a 3.8.

NBC did a 0.8/3, ABC a 0.6/2, Fox a 0.5/2 and CW a 0.3/1.

NBC aired Superstore reruns before a Chicago Med repeat.

ABC ran repeats of Grey’s Anatomy and How to Get Away With Murder.

On Fox, previously aired Rosewood and Bones episodes took up prime.

The CW had a repeated Flash before the finale of Beauty and the Beast at a flat 0.2.