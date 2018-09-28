Primetime Ratings: ‘Thursday Night Football’ Paces Fox

Fox won the Thursday ratings race by a mile, as its first night of Thursday Night Football led the network to a 3.2 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 13 share. That beat the 1.5/6 put up by ABC.

Football took up the Fox prime, as the Rams won a wild one against the Vikings.

ABC had the two-hour premiere of Grey’s Anatomy at 1.8, down 22% from last season’s opener, and the How to Get Away with Murder season starter fell 27% to 0.8.

CBS did a 1.3/5. The Big Bang Theory dropped 13% from its season premiere for a 2.1 and Young Sheldon lost a tenth of a point for a 1.6, then the season premiere of Mom scored a 1.3, off 28% from last year’s opener. The premiere of the Murphy Brown redo did a 1.1, and the SWAT season premiere rated a 0.7, down 46% from last season’s debut.

NBC was at 1.0/4. The Good Place did a 1.0 in its premiere, down 29% from last year’s opener, before the Law & Order: SVU season premiere scored a 1.1 from 9 to 11 p.m., down 21%.

Telemundo rated a 0.5/2 and Univision a 0.4/2.

The CW scored a 0.2/1 with repeats.