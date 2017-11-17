Primetime Ratings: ‘Thursday Night Football’ Up as NBC Wins Big

With Thursday Night Football on its air, NBC was the big winner in Thursday prime ratings, posting a 2.7 in viewers 18-49, and a 10 share. That topped the 1.5/6 put up by CBS.

NBC had Football Night in America fall 10% to 1.9, and the game, Steelers versus Titans, climb 12% to 2.8.

On CBS, The Big Bang Theory did a 2.6 and Young Sheldon a 2.1, both down a tenth of a point from last week. Mom rated a 1.4 and Life in Pieces a 1.1, then SWAT a 0.9. Those too were down a tenth of a point.

ABC was at 1.3/5. Grey’s Anatomy scored a 1.9, same as last week’s 300th episode. Scandal did a 1.1 and How to Get Away With Murder a 0.9. Those were both flat with last week too.



Univision, with the Latin Grammy Awards, did a 1.0/4.

Fox did a 0.9/3, with Gotham at a flat 0.9 and The Orville down 10% at 0.9.

The CW rated a 0.6/2. Supernatural scored a 0.6 and Arrow a 0.5. Both were flat.



Telemundo did a 0.5/2.