Primetime Ratings Thursday: Fox Beats Debate With Football

Fox had the top score in Thursday primetime, with Thursday Night Football giving the network the win. Fox had a 2.1 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 10 share. The other broadcasters had the debate between President Trump and Joe Biden. ABC and NBC were runners-up at 1.6/8, while CBS posted a 1.0/5.

Fox had Giants-Eagles across prime. The network had MLB playoffs the Thursday before. The Thursday before that, Buccaneers-Bears got a 3.0 on Fox.

ABC had 20/20: Trump vs. Biden at 0.8 and then a 1.9 from 9 to 11, including the debate.

NBC had a debate preview at 0.8 and a 1.95 from 9 to 11, rounding up to a 2.0.

CBS had Big Brother up 11% to 1.0 and a 1.1 from 9 to 11.

Univision got a 0.4/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/2. Univision had Destino 2020 Presenta: El Debate Final across prime. On Telemundo it was Decision 2020 and the debate.

The CW got a 0.2/1. Supernatural got a 0.3 and The Outpost a 0.1, both shows flat.