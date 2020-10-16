Primetime Ratings Thursday: ABC/Biden Beats NBC/Trump

ABC won Thursday ratings, as Joe Biden turned up for a town hall on ABC and President Donald Trump on NBC. ABC posted a 2.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 12 share, well ahead of NBC’s 0.8/5. In the 8 p.m. hour, when the presidential candidates were on, ABC drew 12.7 million viewers with Biden and NBC had 10.4 million with Trump. NBC caught some heat for slotting Trump at the same time as Biden on ABC. Nielsen said it would release more complete numbers on the dueling town halls later Friday.

ABC had 20/20: The Vice President of the People at a 2.6 from 8 to 10 p.m. An Emergency Call rerun followed.

On NBC it was Decision 2020: Trump Town Hall at a 1.7 at 8 p.m. A couple episodes of comedy Connecting got a 0.5 and 0.2, after its 0.3 premiere last week. Dateline NBC got a level 0.4.

Fox had a 0.7/4 with Dodgers-Braves playoff action across prime.

CBS got a 0.5/3. Big Brother got a flat 0.9 and led into a couple The Neighborhood reruns. Star Trek: Discovery went up 50% to 0.3.

Univision did a 0.3/2. Medicos was up 33% to 0.4, Imperio de Mentiras down 25% to 0.3 and Dulce Ambicion off 33% for a 0.2.

The CW and Telemundo both scored a 0.2/1. On CW, Supernatural slid 25% to a 0.3 and The Outpost posted a flat 0.1.

Telemundo had El Domo del Dinero at a flat 0.2, Todo Por Mi Hija at a flat 0.3 and a debate special at 0.2.