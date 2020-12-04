Primetime Ratings Thursday: ABC Wins With Consistent ‘Grey’s’

ABC won the Thursday ratings derby, with Grey’s Anatomy attracting its usual haul of Nielsens. ABC scored a 0.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. In second were CBS and NBC at 0.5/3.

The previous Thursday was Thanksgiving.

Station 19 was down a tenth from two weeks ago at 0.8 on ABC. Grey’s scored a 1.2 and A Million Little Things a 0.6, both shows flat.

On CBS, Young Sheldon got a 0.8 and B Positive and Mom a 0.6. The Unicorn rated a 0.5 and Star Trek: Discovery a 0.2. All were level with their performance two weeks ago.

On NBC it was The Voice at a flat 0.7. Law & Order: SVU got a 0.6 and Dateline NBC rated a 0.4, both up a tenth of a point.

Univision got a 0.4/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/2. Univision had Vencer El Desamor at a level 0.5 and Imperio de Mentiras and Dulce Ambicion at 0.3, Imperio down a tenth and Dulce flat.

On Telemundo it was El Domo del Dinero down 40% from the day before for a 0.3 and Todo Por Mi Hija up 33% to 0.4. Falsa Identidad got a flat 0.3.

Fox rated a 0.2/1 with MLS soccer.

The CW got a 0.1/1. IHeartRadio Jingle Ball Greatest Moments got a 0.1, as did World’s Funniest Animals.