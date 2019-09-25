Primetime Ratings: ‘This Is Us’ Leads NBC to Win

NBC won the top spot in Tuesday ratings, riding the return of This Is Us to the title. NBC’s 1.5 in viewers 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, and 7 share topped the 1.0/5 that CBS rated.

The Voice dropped 12% from its premiere for a 1.5 on NBC. The season premiere of smash This Is Us posted a 1.9 and the return of New Amsterdam a 1.1. The dramas debuted at 2.9 and 1.9 last September.

On CBS, the season premieres of NCIS, FBI and NCIS: New Orleans did a 1.3, 0.9 and 0.7, respectively. Last September, they premiered at 1.4, 1.3 and 1.0.

ABC and Fox both scored a 0.9/5. ABC had The Conners at 1.3 (it premiered at 2.3 last fall) and Bless This Mess at 0.8, down a tenth from its series premiere in the spring. Mixed-ish got a 0.9 and Black-ish dropped 27% from its last season premiere at 0.8. Emergence rated a 0.8. All on ABC were premieres.

Fox had the season starters for The Resident at 0.8 and Empire at 1.0. The Resident started at 1.1 last year and Empire at 1.9.

Telemundo and Univision both rated a 0.4/2. On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos and El Final Del Paraiso both did a level 0.4 and Preso No. 1 gained a tenth for a 0.3.

On Univision, La Rosa de Guadalupe got a 0.4 and La Usurpadora a 0.5, both down a tenth from last week. Sin Miedo a la Verdad got a flat 0.4.

The CW got a 0.1/1. Pandora and Mysteries Decoded both got a 0.1, Pandora flat and Mysteries up a tenth. The network’s new shows begin next month.