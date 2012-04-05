PrimetimeRatings: 'Off Their Rockers' Debuts Down From Preview
NBC debuted its
newest Wednesday lineup, which only drew an overall 1.0 rating/3 share in the
18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, just barely edging out The
CW for fourth place. Betty White's Off Their Rockers drew an 1.8 for its
official premiere, down 31% from its preview back in January. It was up from
what the timeslot had been averaging however. The other new series, Best
Friends Forever, drew just a 1.2 at 8:30 p.m., down 20% from what Are
You There,Chelsea? drew last week. Bent
finished its run with two back-to-back episodes that drew a 0.9 (flat with last
week) and a 0.7, which was its series low. RockCenter was flat with last week
at 0.8.
Fox easily won
with a 4.7/14, as American Idol was off 11% from last week.
CBS took second
with a 2.8/8. Survivor was down 7% to a 2.7, its series low for a
regular telecast. Criminal Minds was also down 6% from two weeks ago to
a 3.0, while CSI rose 12% to a 2.9.
ABC was in
repeats, with the exception of Happy Endings, which ended its season
with a season-low 1.6, down 16% from last week. The network finished with an
overall 1.3/4.
The CW rounded out
the evening with an overall 0.8/2. The two-hour series finale of One Tree
Hill drew a 0.8, up 33% from last week.
