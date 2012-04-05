PrimetimeRatings: 'Off Their Rockers' Debuts Down From Preview

NBC debuted its

newest Wednesday lineup, which only drew an overall 1.0 rating/3 share in the

18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, just barely edging out The

CW for fourth place. Betty White's Off Their Rockers drew an 1.8 for its

official premiere, down 31% from its preview back in January. It was up from

what the timeslot had been averaging however. The other new series, Best

Friends Forever, drew just a 1.2 at 8:30 p.m., down 20% from what Are

You There,Chelsea? drew last week. Bent

finished its run with two back-to-back episodes that drew a 0.9 (flat with last

week) and a 0.7, which was its series low. RockCenter was flat with last week

at 0.8.

Fox easily won

with a 4.7/14, as American Idol was off 11% from last week.

CBS took second

with a 2.8/8. Survivor was down 7% to a 2.7, its series low for a

regular telecast. Criminal Minds was also down 6% from two weeks ago to

a 3.0, while CSI rose 12% to a 2.9.

ABC was in

repeats, with the exception of Happy Endings, which ended its season

with a season-low 1.6, down 16% from last week. The network finished with an

overall 1.3/4.

The CW rounded out

the evening with an overall 0.8/2. The two-hour series finale of One Tree

Hill drew a 0.8, up 33% from last week.