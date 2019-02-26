Primetime Ratings: ‘The Voice’ Season Premiere Down on NBC

NBC got first place in Monday prime ratings, riding the return of The Voice to a 1.8 in viewers 18-49, according to the Nielsen overnights, and an 8 share. That beat the 1.6/7 that ABC had.

The Voice premiered to a 2.1 from 8 to 10 p.m., down 25% from last winter’s season premiere. John Legend joined returning Voice coaches Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton. The debut of drama Enemy Within got a 1.2

ABC had The Bachelor down 5% at 1.8 from 8 to 10, then The Good Doctor at a flat 1.1.

Next was CBS at 0.9/4. The Neighborhood was up a tenth at 1.2, as was Man With a Plan at 1.0. Magnum P.I. did a 0.9 and Bull a 0.8, both dramas going up a tenth of a point as well.

Fox got a 0.8/3. A Masked Singer repeat led into The Passage, down 11% at 0.8.

Telemundo and Univision tied at 0.4/2.

The CW did a 0.1/1 with reruns of Arrow and Black Lightning.