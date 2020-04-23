Primetime Ratings: ‘The Masked Singer’ Leads Fox to Win

Fox won Wednesday ratings by a mile, with The Masked Singer occupying all of its prime. The Masked Singer got a 2.0 in its first hour and a 1.4 in its second. Spoiler alert--Bret Michaels, formerly of Poison, was unmasked. The show’s 1.7 average was equal to last week’s rating across one hour.

Fox’s 1.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and 9 share topped CBS’s 0.9/5.

CBS had Survivor at a flat 1.5 and SEAL Team up 14% to 0.8, then SWAT up 20% to 0.6.

ABC and NBC both got a 0.6/3. ABC had The Goldbergs at a level 0.8 and Schooled at 0.6 was 0.7. American Housewife got a 0.6 and Single Parents a 0.5, both comedies flat. Who Wants to be a Millionaire? fell 14% to 0.5.

NBC had Chicago repeats.

Univision did a 0.5/3 and Telemundo a 0.4/2. Univision had Te Doy La Vida down 14% to 0.5 and Amor Eterno at a flat 0.6. Sin Mideo a la Verdad got a flat 0.4.

Telemundo aired Cennet at 0.4 and La Dona at 0.4, both level with last week. La Reina del Sur 2: Edicion Especial got a 0.3.

The CW scored a 0.1/1. It had People Presents Harry & Meghan: A Royal Rebellion across its prime.