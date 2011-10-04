Primetime Ratings: 'Terra Nova' Holds Steady; CBS Snags Monday Win

The second airing of Fox's Terra Nova retained much of its premiere audience, only dropping a tenth to 3.0

on Monday night in the 18-49 demo. House premiered

its eighth season to a 3.9, down 7% from last year's premiere. The network

earned an overall 3.4 rating/8 share, securing second place for the night.

CBS led Monday at an overall 4.3/10, with Two and Half Men still drawing big numbers at a 6.1, though down

15% from last week. 2 Broke Girls fell

a tenth to a 4.4, while Mike & Molly dropped

12% from last week's premiere to a 4.3. How

I Met Your Mother grew a tenth to a 4.5.

NBC's The Playboy Club

slipped again to a 1.2, down 8% from last week. The two-hour episode of The Sing-Off increased a tenth to a 1.8,

and gave the net an overall 1.6/4.

The CW's Hart of Dixie

was up a tenth in its target 18-34 demo to a 0.9, and remained steady in the

18-49 at 0.8. Gossip Girl was flat in the 18-49 demo at a 0.8. The network earned an overall 0.7/2.

ABC earned the third spot with an overall 2.9/7. Dancing With the Stars was down 6% to a

3.1, followed by Castle, which fell

10% to a 2.6.