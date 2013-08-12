Primetime Ratings: Teen Choice Awards Down Slightly

Fox's airing of the 2013 Teen Choice Awards drew a 0.9 among adults 18-49, down a tenth from last year's broadcast, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Fox finished in a tie with ABC for second with an overall 0.9 rating/3 share.

ABC's Secret Millionaire fell 17% from last week's premiere to a 1.0, while Whodunnit rose 10% to a 1.1.

CBS won the night with an overall 1.4/4. Big Brother fell 4% to a 2.2 and Unforgettable upticked 8% to a 1.3.

NBC, in fourth with a 0.6/2, saw Crossing Lines match its two-weeks ago 0.5 rating.