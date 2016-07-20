Primetime Ratings: ‘Talent’ Sets Up NBC for Convention Coverage Win

America’s Got Talent paced NBC to a big win among broadcasters Tuesday. AGT did a 2.2 in adults 18-49, off 8% from a week before, per Nielsen’s overnights, followed by NBC’s Republican convention coverage at 1.1. NBC posted a 1.9 on the night, with a 7 share.

Fox was next up at 0.7/3. Hotel Hell rated a 0.8, down 11%, while Coupled did a flat 0.5.

CBS scored a 0.6/2, with a repeat leading into Zoo’s 0.7, down 13%, before convention coverage tallied a 0.5.

Univision and Telemundo, which premiered three primetime series Tuesday night—a first for Spanish-language television—tied CBS with 0.6/2s.

ABC did a 0.5/2 with repeats leading into coverage of the RNC, at 0.5.

The CW had a fresh Containment at a flat 0.3.