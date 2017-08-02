Primetime Ratings: ‘Talent’-Rich NBC Wins By a Mile
NBC was the easy winner in Tuesday ratings, scoring a gaudy 2.4 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 10 share. America’s Got Talent paced NBC to the big win.
ABC and CBS were at 0.5/2.
America’s Got Talent rated a 2.7, up a tenth of a point from last week. NBC said it was the summer staple’s top score since June 6. World of Dance grew 13% to 1.8.
ABC had repeated comedies before a fresh Somewhere Between at a flat 0.4.
Among Spanish-language networks, Telemundo did a 0.7/3 thanks to strong performances by Sin Senos Si Hay Paraiso and El Señor de los Cielos, and Univision a 0.5/2.
CBS was in repeated dramas throughout prime.
Fox, in repeats, scored a 0.4/2.
The CW, also in repeats, came in at 0.2/1.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.