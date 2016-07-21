Primetime Ratings: 'Talent,' NBC's Convention Coverage Top Wednesday

NBC took the top spot in broadcast ratings Wednesday, scoring a 1.9 in adults 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, with a 7 share. America’s Got Talent did a 2.2, down 4%, and set up convention coverage, which registered a best in class 1.3.

CBS and Fox both weighed in at 0.9/3. Big Brother drew a flat 1.7 for CBS, then American Gothic ticked up 20% to 0.6. CBS’ coverage of the RNC did a 0.4.

MasterChef increased 9% to 1.2 on Fox, then Wayward Pines slid 13% to 0.7.

ABC did a 0.6/2, with repeats leading into RNC convention coverage, at 0.5.

The CW scored a 0.3/1, with Penn & Teller: Fool Us at 0.3 and Whose Line Is It Anyway at 0.3; both were down from last week’s 0.4.