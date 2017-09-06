Primetime Ratings: ‘Talent’ed NBC Rolls to Easy Win

A strong America’s Got Talent buoyed NBC to an easy ratings win Tuesday, as the network did a 2.1 rating in viewers 18-49, and an 8 share. Next up were ABC and Telemundo at 0.7/3.



America’s Got Talent dropped a tenth of a point to 2.5, as did Hollywood Game Night at 1.1.



ABC had Bachelor in Paradise at a flat 1.2, then a pair of black-ish repeats, then Somewhere Between at a level 0.4.



CBS was at 0.6/2 with repeated dramas NCIS, Bull and NCIS: New Orleans.



Univision was at 0.5/2.



Fox had repeated comedies, including The Simpsons, The Mick and Family Guy, en route to a 0.4/2.



The CW, in repeats of The Flash and DC's Legends of Tomorrow, did a 0.2/1.